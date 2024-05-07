Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock prices fluctuated on the last day with an open price of ₹459.55 and a close price of ₹454.6. The high for the day was ₹459.55 and the low was ₹442.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹142,560.07 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹464.3 and ₹199.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 884,059 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 30.96% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 11.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 884 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹459.55 & ₹442.5 yesterday to end at ₹454.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
