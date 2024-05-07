Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 454.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 446.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock prices fluctuated on the last day with an open price of 459.55 and a close price of 454.6. The high for the day was 459.55 and the low was 442.5. The market capitalization stood at 142,560.07 crore. The 52-week high and low were 464.3 and 199.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 884,059 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 30.96% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3335
    Buy3322
    Hold2223
    Sell5552
    Strong Sell5554
07 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Power share price Today : Tata Power volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19954 k

The trading volume yesterday was 11.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 884 k.

07 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹454.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 459.55 & 442.5 yesterday to end at 454.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

