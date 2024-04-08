Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 08 Apr 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 414.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened and closed at 414.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 415.35, while the low was 408.1. The market cap stood at 132446.82 cr. The 52-week high was 433.2, and the 52-week low was 192.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1024314 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹414.5, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹414.15

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 414.5 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

08 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹414.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power BSE had a trading volume of 1,024,314 shares with a closing price of 414.15.

