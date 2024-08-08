Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹444 and closed at ₹436.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹445, while the low was ₹426.15. The market capitalization stands at ₹137,479.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹470.85 and ₹228.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,418,443 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹425.2, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹430.25
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹425.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹422.53 and ₹441.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹422.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 441.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power's stock price has dropped by -0.56% to ₹427.85 today. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 83.97% to reach ₹427.85, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.14%
|3 Months
|-8.56%
|6 Months
|8.9%
|YTD
|29.55%
|1 Year
|83.97%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|441.73
|Support 1
|422.53
|Resistance 2
|453.12
|Support 2
|414.72
|Resistance 3
|460.93
|Support 3
|403.33
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹336.0, 21.91% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹261.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹522.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18113 k
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹436.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹445 & ₹426.15 yesterday to end at ₹430.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.