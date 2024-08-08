Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2024, by -1.17 %. The stock closed at 430.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 425.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 444 and closed at 436.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 445, while the low was 426.15. The market capitalization stands at 137,479.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 470.85 and 228.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,418,443 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹425.2, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹430.25

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 425.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 422.53 and 441.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 422.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 441.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power's stock price has dropped by -0.56% to 427.85 today. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 83.97% to reach 427.85, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.14%
3 Months-8.56%
6 Months8.9%
YTD29.55%
1 Year83.97%
08 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1441.73Support 1422.53
Resistance 2453.12Support 2414.72
Resistance 3460.93Support 3403.33
08 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 336.0, 21.91% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 261.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 522.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4332
    Buy4433
    Hold1222
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell4445
08 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18113 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

08 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹436.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 445 & 426.15 yesterday to end at 430.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.