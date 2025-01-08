Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Decline in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Decline in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 378.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 374.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 379.6 and closed at 378.8, experiencing a high of 384.5 and a low of 377.5. The company's market capitalization stood at 121,023.5 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power has seen a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 335.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 682,914 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:33:39 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹374.55, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹378.9

Tata Power Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has broken the first support of 375.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 373.32. If the stock price breaks the second support of 373.32 then there can be further negative price movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:21:39 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 0.94%, currently trading at 375.35. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have risen by 11.74% to reach this price. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.48%
3 Months-13.46%
6 Months-13.71%
YTD-3.48%
1 Year11.74%
08 Jan 2025, 08:45:01 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1382.88Support 1375.98
Resistance 2387.12Support 2373.32
Resistance 3389.78Support 3369.08
08 Jan 2025, 08:33:13 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 26.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5557
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
08 Jan 2025, 08:21:15 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9436 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 682 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:02:34 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹378.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 384.5 & 377.5 yesterday to end at 378.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

