Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Decline in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹379.6 and closed at ₹378.8, experiencing a high of ₹384.5 and a low of ₹377.5. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹121,023.5 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power has seen a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹335.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 682,914 shares for the day.
Tata Power Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has broken the first support of ₹375.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹373.32. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹373.32 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 0.94%, currently trading at ₹375.35. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have risen by 11.74% to reach this price. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.48%
|3 Months
|-13.46%
|6 Months
|-13.71%
|YTD
|-3.48%
|1 Year
|11.74%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|382.88
|Support 1
|375.98
|Resistance 2
|387.12
|Support 2
|373.32
|Resistance 3
|389.78
|Support 3
|369.08
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 26.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 682 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹384.5 & ₹377.5 yesterday to end at ₹378.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend