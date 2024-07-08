Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened and closed at ₹436.5 on the last trading day, with a high of ₹440.2 and a low of ₹433.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹140,531.03 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹464.3 and the 52-week low was at ₹216.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1,475,806 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1475 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹440.2 & ₹433.95 yesterday to end at ₹436.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend