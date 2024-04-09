Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 09 Apr 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 414.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 416.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 417.8 and closed at 414.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 418.85 and the low was 414.95. The market capitalization stands at 133,021.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 433.2 and the low is 192.05. The BSE volume for the day was 433,473 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹414.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power on the BSE had a volume of 433,473 shares with a closing price of 414.5.

