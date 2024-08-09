Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹432.9 and closed at ₹430.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹432.9, while the low was ₹417.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹133,565.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹470.85 and ₹228.1 respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,092,110 shares for Tata Power on that day.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 17.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹261.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹522.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1092 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹432.9 & ₹417.1 yesterday to end at ₹418. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.