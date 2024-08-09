Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -2.85 %. The stock closed at 430.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 432.9 and closed at 430.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 432.9, while the low was 417.1. The market capitalization stood at 133,565.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 470.85 and 228.1 respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,092,110 shares for Tata Power on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 346.0, 17.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 261.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 522.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4332
    Buy5433
    Hold1222
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell3445
09 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18967 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1092 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹430.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 432.9 & 417.1 yesterday to end at 418. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.