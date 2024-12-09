Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹433.45 and closed at ₹431.8, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹442.35 and a low of ₹433.35 during the day. Tata Power's market capitalization stands at ₹140,499.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹276.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,384,081 shares for the day.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹443.65 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹447.7. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹447.7 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.85%, currently trading at ₹443.20. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have risen by 34.96% to reach ₹443.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.17%
|3 Months
|4.77%
|6 Months
|-0.87%
|YTD
|32.38%
|1 Year
|34.96%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|443.65
|Support 1
|434.4
|Resistance 2
|447.7
|Support 2
|429.2
|Resistance 3
|452.9
|Support 3
|425.15
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹471.0, 7.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1384 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹442.35 & ₹433.35 yesterday to end at ₹439.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend