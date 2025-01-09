Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹379.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹378.9. The stock reached a high of ₹380.3 and a low of ₹372.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹119,521.7 crore, Tata Power continues to show significant trading activity, as evidenced by a BSE volume of 852,696 shares. The stock's 52-week range highlights its volatility, with a high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹335.3.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 28.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 852 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹380.3 & ₹372.05 yesterday to end at ₹373.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend