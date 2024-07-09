Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹440.5 and closed at ₹439.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹443.9, while the low was ₹432. The market capitalization stood at ₹138,517.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹464.3 and ₹216.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 553,520 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|440.5
|Support 1
|428.95
|Resistance 2
|447.75
|Support 2
|424.65
|Resistance 3
|452.05
|Support 3
|417.4
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹333.5, 23.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 553 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹443.9 & ₹432 yesterday to end at ₹439.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.