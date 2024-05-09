Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 09 May 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 436.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 435.15 and closed at 436.3 on the last day. The high for the day was 441.25 and the low was 430.05. The market capitalization stands at 139,141.06 crore. The 52-week high and low are 464.3 and 199.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,035,771 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 29.27% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2335
    Buy3332
    Hold3223
    Sell5552
    Strong Sell5554
09 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Power share price Today : Tata Power volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20143 k

The trading volume yesterday was 25.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1035 k.

09 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹436.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 441.25 & 430.05 yesterday to end at 436.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

