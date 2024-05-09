Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹435.15 and closed at ₹436.3 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹441.25 and the low was ₹430.05. The market capitalization stands at ₹139,141.06 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹464.3 and ₹199.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,035,771 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 29.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 25.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1035 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹441.25 & ₹430.05 yesterday to end at ₹436.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
