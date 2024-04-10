Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 10 Apr 2024, by 3.23 %. The stock closed at 416.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 429.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 417.75 and closed at 416.3. The highest price reached during the day was 436.25, while the lowest was 416.6. The market capitalization stood at 137,319.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 433.2, and the low was 193.05. The BSE volume for Tata Power's shares was 2,624,813.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹416.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power traded a volume of 2624813 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 416.3.

