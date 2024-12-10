Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹443.35 and closed at ₹439.45, experiencing a high of ₹447.7 and a low of ₹439.1. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹140,834.6 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power reached a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹276.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 670,978 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹471.0, 6.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 670 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹447.7 & ₹439.1 yesterday to end at ₹440.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend