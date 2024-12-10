Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 439.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 443.35 and closed at 439.45, experiencing a high of 447.7 and a low of 439.1. The company's market capitalization stands at 140,834.6 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power reached a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 276.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 670,978 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 471.0, 6.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5555
    Hold1111
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2222
10 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11835 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 670 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹439.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 447.7 & 439.1 yesterday to end at 440.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.