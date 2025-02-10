Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹365.50 and closed slightly lower at ₹365.40. The stock reached a high of ₹372.65 and a low of ₹364 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹117,189.08 crore, Tata Power's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹494.85 and low of ₹338.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 574,316 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|372.12
|Support 1
|363.17
|Resistance 2
|376.93
|Support 2
|359.03
|Resistance 3
|381.07
|Support 3
|354.22
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹456.0, 24.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 574 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹372.65 & ₹364 yesterday to end at ₹366.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.