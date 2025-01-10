Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹374.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹373.95. The stock experienced a high of ₹376 and a low of ₹366.15. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹117,300.91 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power reached a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹335.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 301,144 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|373.4
|Support 1
|363.4
|Resistance 2
|379.7
|Support 2
|359.7
|Resistance 3
|383.4
|Support 3
|353.4
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 30.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 301 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹376 & ₹366.15 yesterday to end at ₹367.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend