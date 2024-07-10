Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power opened at ₹437.2 and closed at ₹433.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹441.75 and the low was ₹434.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹140,211.5 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹464.3 and ₹216.95 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 917,764 shares.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has dropped by -0.18% and is currently trading at ₹438.00. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have gained 95.09%, reaching ₹438.00. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.43%
|3 Months
|-5.1%
|6 Months
|29.03%
|YTD
|32.15%
|1 Year
|95.09%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|442.07
|Support 1
|434.97
|Resistance 2
|445.48
|Support 2
|431.28
|Resistance 3
|449.17
|Support 3
|427.87
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹333.5, 24.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 917 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹441.75 & ₹434.55 yesterday to end at ₹433.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend