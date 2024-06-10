Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹430.4 and closed at ₹431.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹445.6 and the low was ₹427.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹141770.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹464.3 and ₹214.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 990537 shares.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|450.4
|Support 1
|431.7
|Resistance 2
|457.4
|Support 2
|420.0
|Resistance 3
|469.1
|Support 3
|413.0
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 30.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 990 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹445.6 & ₹427.1 yesterday to end at ₹431.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend