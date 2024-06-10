Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 2.77 %. The stock closed at 431.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 443.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 430.4 and closed at 431.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 445.6 and the low was 427.1. The market capitalization stood at 141770.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 464.3 and 214.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 990537 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1450.4Support 1431.7
Resistance 2457.4Support 2420.0
Resistance 3469.1Support 3413.0
10 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 30.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3324
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6664
    Strong Sell5555
10 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14117 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 990 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹431.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 445.6 & 427.1 yesterday to end at 431.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

