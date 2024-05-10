Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Tata Power stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -5.01 %. The stock closed at 435.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 413.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power opened at 428 and closed at 435.45, with a high of 431 and a low of 412.1. The market capitalization was 132,175.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were 464.3 and 199.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,060,424 shares traded.

10 May 2024, 09:06 AM IST Tata Power Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 15.11% YOY

10 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Tata Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1425.27Support 1406.12
Resistance 2437.83Support 2399.53
Resistance 3444.42Support 3386.97
10 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 25.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2335
    Buy3332
    Hold2223
    Sell6552
    Strong Sell5554
10 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Power share price Today : Tata Power volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21558 k

The trading volume yesterday was 48.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

10 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹435.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 431 & 412.1 yesterday to end at 435.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

