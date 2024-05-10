Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power opened at ₹428 and closed at ₹435.45, with a high of ₹431 and a low of ₹412.1. The market capitalization was ₹132,175.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹464.3 and ₹199.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,060,424 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|425.27
|Support 1
|406.12
|Resistance 2
|437.83
|Support 2
|399.53
|Resistance 3
|444.42
|Support 3
|386.97
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 25.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 48.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹431 & ₹412.1 yesterday to end at ₹435.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
