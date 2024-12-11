Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Hello User
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 440.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 442.75 and closed slightly lower at 440.6. The stock reached a high of 443.2 and a low of 432.15. With a market capitalization of 139,061.2 crore, Tata Power's shares traded a volume of 1,242,755 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 312.6, indicating significant volatility over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power's share price has remained unchanged at 435.20 today, reflecting a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have appreciated by 30.44%, reaching 435.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.21%, reaching 24610.05 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.55%
3 Months-1.79%
6 Months-2.94%
YTD31.03%
1 Year30.44%
11 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1441.42Support 1430.82
Resistance 2447.33Support 2426.13
Resistance 3452.02Support 3420.22
11 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 471.0, 8.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5555
    Hold1111
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2222
11 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11898 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1242 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹440.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 443.2 & 432.15 yesterday to end at 435.2. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

