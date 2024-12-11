Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹442.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹440.6. The stock reached a high of ₹443.2 and a low of ₹432.15. With a market capitalization of ₹139,061.2 crore, Tata Power's shares traded a volume of 1,242,755 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹312.6, indicating significant volatility over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power's share price has remained unchanged at ₹435.20 today, reflecting a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have appreciated by 30.44%, reaching ₹435.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.21%, reaching 24610.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.55%
|3 Months
|-1.79%
|6 Months
|-2.94%
|YTD
|31.03%
|1 Year
|30.44%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|441.42
|Support 1
|430.82
|Resistance 2
|447.33
|Support 2
|426.13
|Resistance 3
|452.02
|Support 3
|420.22
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹471.0, 8.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1242 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹443.2 & ₹432.15 yesterday to end at ₹435.2. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend