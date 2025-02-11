Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened and closed at ₹366.75, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹368.40 and a low of ₹357. The market capitalization stood at ₹114,473.19 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹338.50. The BSE volume for the day was 224,166 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹456.0, 27.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹368.40 & ₹357 yesterday to end at ₹358.20. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.