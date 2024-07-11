Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹439.5 and closed at ₹438.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹442.2 and the low was ₹426.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹139,716.22 crore. The 52-week high was ₹464.3 and the 52-week low was ₹216.95. The BSE volume for the day was 419,611 shares traded.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 419 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹442.2 & ₹426.9 yesterday to end at ₹437.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend