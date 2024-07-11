Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 438.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 437.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 439.5 and closed at 438.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 442.2 and the low was 426.9. The market capitalization stood at 139,716.22 crore. The 52-week high was 464.3 and the 52-week low was 216.95. The BSE volume for the day was 419,611 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10322 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 419 k.

11 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹438.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 442.2 & 426.9 yesterday to end at 437.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

