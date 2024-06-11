Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹448.8 and closed at ₹447.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹453.65 and the low was ₹447. The market capitalization for Tata Power was ₹144,520.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹464.3 and the 52-week low is ₹215.65. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 83,964 shares traded.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹449.5, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹447.9
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹449.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹442.65 and ₹456.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹442.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 456.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price rose by 0.21% to reach ₹448.85, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions are declining, whereas Power Grid Corporation of India and JSW Energy are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.27% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1871.3
|-16.0
|-0.85
|2173.65
|816.0
|296420.0
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|317.15
|1.4
|0.44
|346.9
|177.6
|294968.53
|Tata Power
|448.85
|0.95
|0.21
|464.3
|215.65
|143496.98
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1022.35
|-3.5
|-0.34
|1250.0
|686.9
|114042.39
|JSW Energy
|632.8
|3.25
|0.52
|663.85
|251.75
|103855.87
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 31.48% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -58.56% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded by 10 AM is 58.56% lower than yesterday, while the price is ₹451.1, down by 0.71%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power touched a high of 453.35 & a low of 448.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|453.42
|Support 1
|448.52
|Resistance 2
|455.83
|Support 2
|446.03
|Resistance 3
|458.32
|Support 3
|443.62
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Power's stock price increased by 0.74% to reach ₹451.2, outperforming its peers. Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions are experiencing a decline, whereas Power Grid Corporation Of India and JSW Energy are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.09% and up by 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1876.0
|-11.3
|-0.6
|2173.65
|816.0
|297164.49
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|316.2
|0.45
|0.14
|346.9
|177.6
|294084.97
|Tata Power
|451.2
|3.3
|0.74
|464.3
|215.65
|144248.27
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1023.25
|-2.6
|-0.25
|1250.0
|686.9
|114142.79
|JSW Energy
|632.3
|2.75
|0.44
|663.85
|251.75
|103773.81
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.08%; Futures open interest increased by 16.28%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Power indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹447.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹453.65 & ₹447 yesterday to end at ₹447.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend