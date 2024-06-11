Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:21 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 447.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 449.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 448.8 and closed at 447.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 453.65 and the low was 447. The market capitalization for Tata Power was 144,520.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 464.3 and the 52-week low is 215.65. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 83,964 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹449.5, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹447.9

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 449.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 442.65 and 456.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 442.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 456.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

11 Jun 2024, 11:12 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price rose by 0.21% to reach 448.85, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions are declining, whereas Power Grid Corporation of India and JSW Energy are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.27% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1871.3-16.0-0.852173.65816.0296420.0
Power Grid Corporation Of India317.151.40.44346.9177.6294968.53
Tata Power448.850.950.21464.3215.65143496.98
Adani Energy Solutions1022.35-3.5-0.341250.0686.9114042.39
JSW Energy632.83.250.52663.85251.75103855.87
11 Jun 2024, 11:03 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 31.48% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3324
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6664
    Strong Sell5555
11 Jun 2024, 10:51 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -58.56% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded by 10 AM is 58.56% lower than yesterday, while the price is 451.1, down by 0.71%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

11 Jun 2024, 10:39 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power touched a high of 453.35 & a low of 448.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1453.42Support 1448.52
Resistance 2455.83Support 2446.03
Resistance 3458.32Support 3443.62
11 Jun 2024, 10:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Power's stock price increased by 0.74% to reach 451.2, outperforming its peers. Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions are experiencing a decline, whereas Power Grid Corporation Of India and JSW Energy are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.09% and up by 0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1876.0-11.3-0.62173.65816.0297164.49
Power Grid Corporation Of India316.20.450.14346.9177.6294084.97
Tata Power451.23.30.74464.3215.65144248.27
Adani Energy Solutions1023.25-2.6-0.251250.0686.9114142.79
JSW Energy632.32.750.44663.85251.75103773.81
11 Jun 2024, 09:45 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.08%; Futures open interest increased by 16.28%

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Power indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

11 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹447.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 453.65 & 447 yesterday to end at 447.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

