Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Sees Decline in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹396.4 and closed at ₹394.8. The high for the day was ₹433.2, and the low was ₹396. The market capitalization stood at ₹135,785.95 crore. The 52-week high was also ₹433.2, while the 52-week low was ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 4,039,911 shares traded.
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹420.75 with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -4.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.68%
|3 Months
|22.43%
|6 Months
|61.26%
|YTD
|28.03%
|1 Year
|101.3%
The Tata Power stock is currently priced at ₹424.95, with a percent change of 7.64% and a net change of 30.15. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards Tata Power.
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 4039911 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹394.8.
