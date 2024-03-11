Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 424.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 420.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day opened at 396.4 and closed at 394.8. The high for the day was 433.2, and the low was 396. The market capitalization stood at 135,785.95 crore. The 52-week high was also 433.2, while the 52-week low was 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 4,039,911 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹420.75, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹424.95

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 420.75 with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -4.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.68%
3 Months22.43%
6 Months61.26%
YTD28.03%
1 Year101.3%
11 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹424.95, up 7.64% from yesterday's ₹394.8

The Tata Power stock is currently priced at 424.95, with a percent change of 7.64% and a net change of 30.15. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards Tata Power.

11 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹394.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 4039911 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 394.8.

