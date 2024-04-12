Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹432, close price of ₹429.75, high of ₹439.4, and low of ₹430.85. The market capitalization was ₹137,990.74 crore with a 52-week high of ₹436.25 and a low of ₹193.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,471,514 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.78%
|3 Months
|19.06%
|6 Months
|70.09%
|YTD
|30.05%
|1 Year
|118.65%
12 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹431.85, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹429.75
The current price of Tata Power stock is ₹431.85 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 2.1.
12 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹429.75 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 1,471,514 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹429.75.