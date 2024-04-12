Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 429.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day had an open price of 432, close price of 429.75, high of 439.4, and low of 430.85. The market capitalization was 137,990.74 crore with a 52-week high of 436.25 and a low of 193.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,471,514 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.78%
3 Months19.06%
6 Months70.09%
YTD30.05%
1 Year118.65%
12 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹431.85, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹429.75

The current price of Tata Power stock is 431.85 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 2.1.

12 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹429.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 1,471,514 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 429.75.

