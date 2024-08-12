Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹425.3 and closed at ₹418. The stock reached a high of ₹425.3 and a low of ₹416.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹133,501.29 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was ₹470.85 and the low was ₹228.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,165,015 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|422.62
|Support 1
|413.97
|Resistance 2
|428.13
|Support 2
|410.83
|Resistance 3
|431.27
|Support 3
|405.32
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 17.19% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹261.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹522.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1165 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹425.3 & ₹416.3 yesterday to end at ₹417.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.