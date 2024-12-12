Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 435.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 434.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power's stock opened and closed at 435.2, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 438.55 and a low of 434.1. The company's market capitalization stands at 139,061.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 312.6. BSE recorded a trading volume of 550,125 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹435.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 438.55 & 434.1 yesterday to end at 434.55. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.