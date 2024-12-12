Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power's stock opened and closed at ₹435.2, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹438.55 and a low of ₹434.1. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹139,061.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹312.6. BSE recorded a trading volume of 550,125 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹435.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹438.55 & ₹434.1 yesterday to end at ₹434.55. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend