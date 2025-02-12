Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 12 2025 09:24:02
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.90 0.61%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.20 -2.21%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.70 0.30%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,214.95 -1.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 731.70 0.10%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -2.55 %. The stock closed at 358.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened and closed at 358.20, maintaining a steady price throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 358.65 and a low of 347.30. With a market capitalization of 111,549.04 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects stability in the current market. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 338.50, with a BSE trading volume of 683,260 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:15:09 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 0.59%, currently trading at 347.00. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have seen a decline of 9.89%, also settling at 347.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.35%
3 Months-13.4%
6 Months-12.12%
YTD-6.45%
1 Year-9.89%
12 Feb 2025, 08:46:04 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1356.12Support 1344.57
Resistance 2363.18Support 2340.08
Resistance 3367.67Support 3333.02
12 Feb 2025, 08:35:58 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 425.0, 21.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy4455
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
12 Feb 2025, 08:16:34 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7391 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 683 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:01:44 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹358.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 358.65 & 347.30 yesterday to end at 349.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue