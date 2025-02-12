Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened and closed at ₹358.20, maintaining a steady price throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹358.65 and a low of ₹347.30. With a market capitalization of ₹111,549.04 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects stability in the current market. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹338.50, with a BSE trading volume of 683,260 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 0.59%, currently trading at ₹347.00. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have seen a decline of 9.89%, also settling at ₹347.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.35%
|3 Months
|-13.4%
|6 Months
|-12.12%
|YTD
|-6.45%
|1 Year
|-9.89%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|356.12
|Support 1
|344.57
|Resistance 2
|363.18
|Support 2
|340.08
|Resistance 3
|367.67
|Support 3
|333.02
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹425.0, 21.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 683 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹358.65 & ₹347.30 yesterday to end at ₹349.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend