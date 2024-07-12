Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹438.55 and closed at ₹437.25. The high for the day was ₹444.5, while the low was ₹436.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹140,706.78 crore. The 52-week high was ₹464.3 and the low was ₹216.95. The BSE volume for the day was 389,762 shares traded.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|444.5
|Support 1
|436.1
|Resistance 2
|448.7
|Support 2
|431.9
|Resistance 3
|452.9
|Support 3
|427.7
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹333.5, 24.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 389 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹444.5 & ₹436.3 yesterday to end at ₹440.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend