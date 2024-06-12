Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 12 2024 10:59:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 183.30 1.08%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 996.75 0.98%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 321.10 1.44%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 844.50 1.11%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 370.60 0.82%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 448.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 451.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock on the last day opened at 451.4 and closed at 448.45. The high for the day was 452.95, and the low was 449.5. The market capitalization stood at 144344.18 crore. The 52-week high was 464.3, and the 52-week low was 215.65. The BSE volume for the day was 153,306 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 11:05:31 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 31.56% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3324
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6664
    Strong Sell5555
12 Jun 2024, 10:47:06 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -18.52% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the volume of Tata Power traded is 18.52% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 451.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.58%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

12 Jun 2024, 10:33:03 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power touched a high of 453.7 & a low of 451.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1453.13Support 1450.43
Resistance 2454.77Support 2449.37
Resistance 3455.83Support 3447.73
12 Jun 2024, 10:11:06 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live:

12 Jun 2024, 09:50:52 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Power's stock price increased by 0.97% to reach 452.8, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like Adani Power, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy are also experiencing growth. The overall market performance is positive, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rising by 0.34% and 0.48% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power763.81.050.14896.75230.95294593.08
Power Grid Corporation Of India321.14.551.44346.9177.6298642.27
Tata Power452.84.350.97464.3215.65144759.79
Adani Energy Solutions1025.47.70.761250.0686.9114382.62
JSW Energy639.02.20.35663.85251.75104873.43
12 Jun 2024, 09:41:22 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.78%; Futures open interest increased by 12.44%

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Power indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

12 Jun 2024, 09:30:58 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹448.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 452.95 & 449.5 yesterday to end at 448.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue