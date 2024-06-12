Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹451.4 and closed at ₹448.45. The high for the day was ₹452.95, and the low was ₹449.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹144344.18 crore. The 52-week high was ₹464.3, and the 52-week low was ₹215.65. The BSE volume for the day was 153,306 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 31.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -18.52% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the volume of Tata Power traded is 18.52% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹451.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.58%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power touched a high of 453.7 & a low of 451.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|453.13
|Support 1
|450.43
|Resistance 2
|454.77
|Support 2
|449.37
|Resistance 3
|455.83
|Support 3
|447.73
Tata Power Share Price Today Live:
TATA POWER
TATA POWER
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Power's stock price increased by 0.97% to reach ₹452.8, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like Adani Power, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy are also experiencing growth. The overall market performance is positive, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rising by 0.34% and 0.48% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|763.8
|1.05
|0.14
|896.75
|230.95
|294593.08
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|321.1
|4.55
|1.44
|346.9
|177.6
|298642.27
|Tata Power
|452.8
|4.35
|0.97
|464.3
|215.65
|144759.79
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1025.4
|7.7
|0.76
|1250.0
|686.9
|114382.62
|JSW Energy
|639.0
|2.2
|0.35
|663.85
|251.75
|104873.43
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.78%; Futures open interest increased by 12.44%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Power indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹448.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹452.95 & ₹449.5 yesterday to end at ₹448.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend