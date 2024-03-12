Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -2.8 %. The stock closed at 424.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 413.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 415 and closed at 424.95. The high for the day was 421.35, while the low was 405. The market capitalization stood at 131,983.5 crore. The 52-week high was 433.2, and the 52-week low was 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 2,109,465 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹424.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power on the BSE had a trading volume of 2,109,465 shares with a closing price of 424.95.

