Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 417.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 416.8 and closed at 417.8. The stock reached a high of 422.8 and a low of 411.15. The market capitalization stood at 133,613.12 crore. The 52-week high and low were 470.85 and 228.1, respectively. A total of 1,237,049 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:16 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power's share price has increased by 0.08% today, trading at 418.50. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 77.03% to 418.50. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.83%
3 Months-7.21%
6 Months15.61%
YTD25.89%
1 Year77.03%
13 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1424.15Support 1412.3
Resistance 2429.45Support 2405.75
Resistance 3436.0Support 3400.45
13 Aug 2024, 08:36 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 346.0, 17.25% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 261.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 522.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4333
    Buy5433
    Hold1222
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell3445
13 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19657 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1237 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹417.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 422.8 & 411.15 yesterday to end at 418.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

