Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹416.8 and closed at ₹417.8. The stock reached a high of ₹422.8 and a low of ₹411.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹133,613.12 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹470.85 and ₹228.1, respectively. A total of 1,237,049 shares were traded on the BSE.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power's share price has increased by 0.08% today, trading at ₹418.50. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 77.03% to ₹418.50. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.83%
|3 Months
|-7.21%
|6 Months
|15.61%
|YTD
|25.89%
|1 Year
|77.03%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|424.15
|Support 1
|412.3
|Resistance 2
|429.45
|Support 2
|405.75
|Resistance 3
|436.0
|Support 3
|400.45
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 17.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹261.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹522.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1237 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹422.8 & ₹411.15 yesterday to end at ₹418.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.