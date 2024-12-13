Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹435.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹434.55. The stock reached a high of ₹437.05 and a low of ₹429 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹138,933.4 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹312.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 231,530 shares for the day.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|437.2
|Support 1
|429.45
|Resistance 2
|440.85
|Support 2
|425.35
|Resistance 3
|444.95
|Support 3
|421.7
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹471.0, 8.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 231 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹437.05 & ₹429 yesterday to end at ₹433.65. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend