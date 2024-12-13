Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 434.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 433.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 435.45 and closed slightly lower at 434.55. The stock reached a high of 437.05 and a low of 429 during the session. With a market capitalization of 138,933.4 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 312.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 231,530 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1437.2Support 1429.45
Resistance 2440.85Support 2425.35
Resistance 3444.95Support 3421.7
13 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 471.0, 8.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5555
    Hold1111
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2222
13 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11487 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 231 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹434.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 437.05 & 429 yesterday to end at 433.65. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

