Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹348.20 and closed slightly higher at ₹349.05. The stock reached a high of ₹351 and a low of ₹339 during the session. Tata Power's market capitalization stands at ₹111,293.38 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹338.50, with a trading volume of 389,213 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹354.70, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹348.25
Tata Power Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹353.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹358.07. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹358.07 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.96%, currently trading at ₹351.60. However, over the past year, Tata Power's shares have declined by 9.89%, also standing at ₹351.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.35%
|3 Months
|-13.4%
|6 Months
|-12.12%
|YTD
|-6.45%
|1 Year
|-9.89%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|353.33
|Support 1
|341.43
|Resistance 2
|358.07
|Support 2
|334.27
|Resistance 3
|365.23
|Support 3
|329.53
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹425.0, 22.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7486 k
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 389 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹349.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹351 & ₹339 yesterday to end at ₹348.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend