Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 348.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354.70 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 348.20 and closed slightly higher at 349.05. The stock reached a high of 351 and a low of 339 during the session. Tata Power's market capitalization stands at 111,293.38 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 338.50, with a trading volume of 389,213 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:35 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹354.70, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹348.25

Tata Power Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 353.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 358.07. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 358.07 then there can be further positive price movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.96%, currently trading at 351.60. However, over the past year, Tata Power's shares have declined by 9.89%, also standing at 351.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.35%
3 Months-13.4%
6 Months-12.12%
YTD-6.45%
1 Year-9.89%
13 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1353.33Support 1341.43
Resistance 2358.07Support 2334.27
Resistance 3365.23Support 3329.53
13 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 425.0, 22.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy4455
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
13 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7486 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 389 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹349.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 351 & 339 yesterday to end at 348.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

