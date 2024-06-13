Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 448.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 449.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 451.4 and closed at 448.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 453.7 and the low was 448.5. The market capitalization stands at 143720.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 464.3 and the 52-week low is 215.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1427389 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12847 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1427 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹448.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 453.7 & 448.5 yesterday to end at 448.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.