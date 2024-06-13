Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹451.4 and closed at ₹448.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹453.7 and the low was ₹448.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹143720.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹464.3 and the 52-week low is ₹215.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1427389 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1427 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹453.7 & ₹448.5 yesterday to end at ₹448.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend