Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Slides in Trading Today

Tata Power stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -4.13 %. The stock closed at 413.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 396 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹415 and closed at ₹413.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹415 and the low was ₹395. The market capitalization stood at ₹126535.45 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹433.2 and ₹182.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1141595 shares.
13 Mar 2024, 09:31:11 AM IST
Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
1.11%
3 Months
13.05%
6 Months
50.78%
YTD
19.25%
1 Year
95.27%
13 Mar 2024, 09:00:12 AM IST
Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹396, down -4.13% from yesterday's ₹413.05
The current data shows that Tata Power stock is priced at ₹396, with a percent change of -4.13 and a net change of -17.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
13 Mar 2024, 08:04:16 AM IST
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹413.05 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Power's BSE volume was 1141595 shares, and the closing price was ₹413.05.
