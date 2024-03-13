Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Slides in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -4.13 %. The stock closed at 413.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 396 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today
Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 415 and closed at 413.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 415 and the low was 395. The market capitalization stood at 126535.45 crore. The 52-week high and low were 433.2 and 182.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1141595 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:31:11 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.11%
3 Months13.05%
6 Months50.78%
YTD19.25%
1 Year95.27%
13 Mar 2024, 09:00:12 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹396, down -4.13% from yesterday's ₹413.05

The current data shows that Tata Power stock is priced at 396, with a percent change of -4.13 and a net change of -17.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

13 Mar 2024, 08:04:16 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹413.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power's BSE volume was 1141595 shares, and the closing price was 413.05.

Recommended For You
