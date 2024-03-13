Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Slides in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹415 and closed at ₹413.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹415 and the low was ₹395. The market capitalization stood at ₹126535.45 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹433.2 and ₹182.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1141595 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.11%
|3 Months
|13.05%
|6 Months
|50.78%
|YTD
|19.25%
|1 Year
|95.27%
The current data shows that Tata Power stock is priced at ₹396, with a percent change of -4.13 and a net change of -17.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Power's BSE volume was 1141595 shares, and the closing price was ₹413.05.
