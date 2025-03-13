Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2025, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 356.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354.40 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 360.25 and closed at 356.05, experiencing a high of 360.75 and a low of 353.30. The company has a market capitalization of 113,242.83 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power's stock has reached a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 326.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 98,871 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:49 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -23.45% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 23.45% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 352.35, reflecting a decline of 1.04%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, in conjunction with price changes, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

13 Mar 2025, 11:34 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 357.15 & a low of 353.3 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 354.9 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 353.2 & 351.9 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1356.1Support 1352.25
Resistance 2358.55Support 2350.85
Resistance 3359.95Support 3348.4
13 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹356.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 360.75 & 353.30 yesterday to end at 354.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

