Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹360.25 and closed at ₹356.05, experiencing a high of ₹360.75 and a low of ₹353.30. The company has a market capitalization of ₹113,242.83 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power's stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹326.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 98,871 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 23.45% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹352.35, reflecting a decline of 1.04%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, in conjunction with price changes, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 357.15 & a low of 353.3 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 354.9 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 353.2 & 351.9 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|356.1
|Support 1
|352.25
|Resistance 2
|358.55
|Support 2
|350.85
|Resistance 3
|359.95
|Support 3
|348.4
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹360.75 & ₹353.30 yesterday to end at ₹354.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.