Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power shares slide in negative trading

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Power opened at ₹415 and closed at ₹413.65. The stock reached a high of ₹418.25 and a low of ₹404.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹132,526.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹464.3 and the 52-week low is ₹199.6. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 2,575,651 shares traded.
Tata Power share price update : Futures trading lower by -1.38%; Futures open interest increased by 0.87%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Power may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹407.15, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹414.75
Tata Power share price is at ₹407.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹406.68 and ₹420.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹406.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 420.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Tata Power has dropped by -0.90% and is currently trading at ₹411.00. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have seen a price increase of 101.09% to ₹411.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.77%
|3 Months
|4.25%
|6 Months
|65.02%
|YTD
|24.9%
|1 Year
|101.09%
Rooftop solar subsidy scheme a billion dollar opportunity for Tata Power
Tata Power will be relying on its network of over 500 channel partners across 450 cities for the sale of its rooftop solar units
Tata Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|420.78
|Support 1
|406.68
|Resistance 2
|426.57
|Support 2
|398.37
|Resistance 3
|434.88
|Support 3
|392.58
Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 25.74% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power share price Today : Tata Power volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20530 k
The trading volume yesterday was 9.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹413.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹418.25 & ₹404.05 yesterday to end at ₹413.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
