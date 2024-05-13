Active Stocks
Mon May 13 2024 09:45:26
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 967.50 -7.58%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.80 -2.19%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 802.35 -1.96%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 299.55 -1.43%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 348.40 -2.05%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power shares slide in negative trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power shares slide in negative trading

8 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -1.83 %. The stock closed at 414.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Power opened at 415 and closed at 413.65. The stock reached a high of 418.25 and a low of 404.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 132,526.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 464.3 and the 52-week low is 199.6. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 2,575,651 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:40:39 AM IST

Tata Power share price update : Futures trading lower by -1.38%; Futures open interest increased by 0.87%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Power may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

13 May 2024, 09:37:12 AM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹407.15, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹414.75

Tata Power share price is at 407.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 406.68 and 420.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 406.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 420.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:22:04 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tata Power has dropped by -0.90% and is currently trading at 411.00. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have seen a price increase of 101.09% to 411.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.77%
3 Months4.25%
6 Months65.02%
YTD24.9%
1 Year101.09%
13 May 2024, 09:03:04 AM IST

Rooftop solar subsidy scheme a billion dollar opportunity for Tata Power

Tata Power will be relying on its network of over 500 channel partners across 450 cities for the sale of its rooftop solar units

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/rooftop-solar-subsidy-scheme-a-billion-dollar-opportunity-for-tata-power-11715514610050.html

13 May 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

Tata Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1420.78Support 1406.68
Resistance 2426.57Support 2398.37
Resistance 3434.88Support 3392.58
13 May 2024, 08:38:18 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 25.74% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2335
    Buy3331
    Hold2222
    Sell6554
    Strong Sell5555
13 May 2024, 08:18:18 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today : Tata Power volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20530 k

The trading volume yesterday was 9.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 May 2024, 08:05:59 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹413.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 418.25 & 404.05 yesterday to end at 413.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue