Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹420.5 and closed at ₹418.15. The stock hit a high of ₹420.5 and a low of ₹406.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹130,465.71 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹470.85 and a low of ₹228.1. The BSE trading volume was 1,383,706 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 15.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹261.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹522.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1383 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹420.5 & ₹406.5 yesterday to end at ₹408.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.