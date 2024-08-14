Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -2.36 %. The stock closed at 418.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 408.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 420.5 and closed at 418.15. The stock hit a high of 420.5 and a low of 406.5. The market capitalization stood at 130,465.71 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 470.85 and a low of 228.1. The BSE trading volume was 1,383,706 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 346.0, 15.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 261.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 522.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4333
    Buy5433
    Hold1222
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell3445
14 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20029 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1383 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹418.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 420.5 & 406.5 yesterday to end at 408.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

