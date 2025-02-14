Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹350.15 and closed at ₹348.25, experiencing a high of ₹357.45 and a low of ₹346.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹111,133.59 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power has seen a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹338.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 521,519 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|354.77
|Support 1
|343.72
|Resistance 2
|361.63
|Support 2
|339.53
|Resistance 3
|365.82
|Support 3
|332.67
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹425.0, 22.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 521 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹357.45 & ₹346.25 yesterday to end at ₹347.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend