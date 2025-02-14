Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2025, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 348.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 347.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 350.15 and closed at 348.25, experiencing a high of 357.45 and a low of 346.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 111,133.59 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power has seen a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 338.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 521,519 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1354.77Support 1343.72
Resistance 2361.63Support 2339.53
Resistance 3365.82Support 3332.67
14 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 425.0, 22.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy4455
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
14 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7499 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 521 k.

14 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹348.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 357.45 & 346.25 yesterday to end at 347.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.