Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -4.55 %. The stock closed at 356.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 340.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 352.6 and closed at 356.3, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 354.9 and a low of 338.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of 113,865.9 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects its significant position in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 494.85, while the 52-week low is 335.3, with a trading volume of 483,665 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9689 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 483 k.

14 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹356.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 354.9 & 338.5 yesterday to end at 340.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

