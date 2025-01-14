Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹352.6 and closed at ₹356.3, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹354.9 and a low of ₹338.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹113,865.9 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects its significant position in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹494.85, while the 52-week low is ₹335.3, with a trading volume of 483,665 shares on BSE.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 483 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹354.9 & ₹338.5 yesterday to end at ₹340.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend