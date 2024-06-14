Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹456.55 and closed at ₹449.55. The high for the day was ₹457.95 and the low was ₹449.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹144567.97 crore. The 52-week high was ₹464.3 and the 52-week low was ₹215.65. The BSE volume for the day was 835268 shares.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|456.78
|Support 1
|448.43
|Resistance 2
|461.57
|Support 2
|444.87
|Resistance 3
|465.13
|Support 3
|440.08
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 31.89% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 835 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹457.95 & ₹449.55 yesterday to end at ₹449.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend