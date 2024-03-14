Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -6.12 %. The stock closed at 396 per share. The stock is currently trading at 371.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 398.5 and closed at 396 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 399.75 and a low of 367.85. The market capitalization was recorded at 118,786.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 433.2 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 1,648,827 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹396 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power on the BSE reported a trading volume of 1,648,827 shares with a closing price of 396.

