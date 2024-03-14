Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹398.5 and closed at ₹396 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹399.75 and a low of ₹367.85. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹118,786.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹433.2 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 1,648,827 shares traded.
14 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
