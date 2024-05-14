Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power shares rise on the stock market

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹412.55, reached a high of ₹415, and closed at ₹414.75 with a low of ₹396.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹131,424.32 crores. The 52-week high was ₹464.3 and the 52-week low was ₹199.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,161,566 shares traded.
Tata Power share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -23.49% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Tata Power until 10 AM is 23.49% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹422.2, experiencing a decrease of 2.53%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a vital factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Tata Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power touched a high of 422.9 & a low of 417.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|423.25
|Support 1
|418.1
|Resistance 2
|425.65
|Support 2
|415.35
|Resistance 3
|428.4
|Support 3
|412.95
Tata Power Live Updates
Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Tata Power's stock price rose by 2.06% to reach ₹420.3, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are declining, whereas JSW Energy, another peer, is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1690.3
|-24.75
|-1.44
|2016.0
|816.0
|267749.01
|Adani Power
|591.15
|-3.85
|-0.65
|647.0
|214.0
|228003.01
|Tata Power
|420.3
|8.5
|2.06
|464.3
|201.75
|134369.57
|Adani Energy Solutions
|984.1
|-7.35
|-0.74
|1250.0
|686.9
|109775.63
|JSW Energy
|586.45
|12.15
|2.12
|651.55
|240.0
|96248.86
Tata Power share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.8%; Futures open interest increased by 0.13%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Power indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹420.3, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹411.8
The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹419.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹426.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹426.62 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis
Tata Power's stock price has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at ₹413.00. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have surged by 98.87% to reach ₹413.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.74%
|3 Months
|11.17%
|6 Months
|60.18%
|YTD
|23.97%
|1 Year
|98.87%
Tata Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|419.08
|Support 1
|400.28
|Resistance 2
|426.62
|Support 2
|389.02
|Resistance 3
|437.88
|Support 3
|381.48
Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 25.12% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power share price Today : Tata Power volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20909 k
The trading volume yesterday was 25.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1161 k.
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹414.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹415 & ₹396.5 yesterday to end at ₹414.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
