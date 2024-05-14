Active Stocks
Tue May 14 2024 10:55:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.75 0.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 960.75 0.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 309.35 0.95%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 813.80 0.61%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.95 -0.44%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power shares rise on the stock market
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power shares rise on the stock market

10 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 2.06 %. The stock closed at 411.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 420.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day opened at 412.55, reached a high of 415, and closed at 414.75 with a low of 396.5. The market capitalization stood at 131,424.32 crores. The 52-week high was 464.3 and the 52-week low was 199.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,161,566 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:45:12 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -23.49% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Tata Power until 10 AM is 23.49% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 422.2, experiencing a decrease of 2.53%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a vital factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

14 May 2024, 10:39:44 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power touched a high of 422.9 & a low of 417.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1423.25Support 1418.1
Resistance 2425.65Support 2415.35
Resistance 3428.4Support 3412.95
14 May 2024, 10:11:08 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:56:31 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Power's stock price rose by 2.06% to reach 420.3, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are declining, whereas JSW Energy, another peer, is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1690.3-24.75-1.442016.0816.0267749.01
Adani Power591.15-3.85-0.65647.0214.0228003.01
Tata Power420.38.52.06464.3201.75134369.57
Adani Energy Solutions984.1-7.35-0.741250.0686.9109775.63
JSW Energy586.4512.152.12651.55240.096248.86
14 May 2024, 09:44:53 AM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.8%; Futures open interest increased by 0.13%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Power indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

14 May 2024, 09:31:46 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹420.3, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹411.8

The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 419.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 426.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 426.62 then there can be further positive price movement.

14 May 2024, 09:15:02 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Tata Power's stock price has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at 413.00. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have surged by 98.87% to reach 413.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.74%
3 Months11.17%
6 Months60.18%
YTD23.97%
1 Year98.87%
14 May 2024, 08:51:01 AM IST

Tata Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1419.08Support 1400.28
Resistance 2426.62Support 2389.02
Resistance 3437.88Support 3381.48
14 May 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 25.12% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2334
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6554
    Strong Sell5555
14 May 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today : Tata Power volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20909 k

The trading volume yesterday was 25.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1161 k.

14 May 2024, 08:01:19 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹414.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 415 & 396.5 yesterday to end at 414.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue