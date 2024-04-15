Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Gains in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 15 Apr 2024, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 431.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 437.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened and closed at 431.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 444.1, while the low was 429.2. The market capitalization stood at 139,652.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were the same as the daily high at 444.1 and 193.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,786,915 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.52%
3 Months19.38%
6 Months71.96%
YTD31.55%
1 Year122.59%
15 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹437.05, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹431.85

The Tata Power stock is currently priced at 437.05 with a 1.2% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 5.2 points.

15 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹431.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power's BSE volume was 1,786,915 shares with a closing price of 431.85.

