Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Gains in Today's Trading Session

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened and closed at ₹431.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹444.1, while the low was ₹429.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹139,652.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were the same as the daily high at ₹444.1 and ₹193.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,786,915 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.52%
|3 Months
|19.38%
|6 Months
|71.96%
|YTD
|31.55%
|1 Year
|122.59%
The Tata Power stock is currently priced at ₹437.05 with a 1.2% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 5.2 points.
On the last day, Tata Power's BSE volume was 1,786,915 shares with a closing price of ₹431.85.
